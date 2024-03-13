The Pets Issue: Once Again, We Honor Our Favorite Furry Portlanders

When he clocks in to work as a therapy horse, Elmo has a lot on his plate.

“Elmo’s very comical,” says Terry O’Toole, owner of the Sauvie Island-based miniature horse. “Elmo’s always looking for treats and plays with people with his nose. He’s busy.”

Elmo has been busier than usual lately: The 37-inch-tall, blue-eyed mischief maker triumphed in our annual Pet Pageant.

The annual contest is a chance for readers to celebrate their nearest and furriest. It also lets us dedicate an issue to our creature companions—and suggest a few ways to keep them happy and healthy.

This year, we’re highlighting ways to protect your dog from fentanyl, how PAW Team cares for houseless pets, the adventures of the Greyhound Walking Club, and the endurance of bookstore cats.

Bottom line: We’re here to give thanks to the animals who bring cuteness, strangeness and joy into our lives. Everybody has time for that.

—Bennett Campbell Ferguson, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor