Backwoods Brewing Is Opening a Hillsboro Pub and a Flagship Resort in the Gorge

With the announcement of the opening of a second spinoff pub in Hillsboro and a resort near its Carson, Wash. flagship, Backwoods Brewing appears to be the next area brewery that’s poised for big growth.

The business’s new westside restaurant is scheduled to begin operations this fall at the Main Street Commons, a multilevel food-and-drink hall that’s just beginning to take shape in Hillsboro’s quaint downtown. Grand Central Bakery will be the first to launch at the site of a former U.S. Bank building at 210 E Main St. on July 3. Sizzle Pie will follow a few weeks later.

Backwoods will anchor the Commons, taking over a space that would’ve been occupied by Ex Novo before the owner of that brand decided to sell his Oregon business and focus on New Mexico operations. The 7,800-square-foot pub will undoubtedly become a destination for beer lovers who are willing to make the trek to Hillsboro given the fact that there are plans to build a 3,000-square-foot rooftop bar with wood-paneled walls.

“With elevator access and taps in the rooftop area, it will definitely be the popular spot to have a beer and people watch from up above,” Jason Ogden, regional general manager of Backwoods’ Portland and Hillsboro satellite locations, stated in a press release.

Backwoods is also preparing to open eight cabins in a wooded area just a short distance from its Carson headquarters that the business has dubbed “Party Acres” on its Instagram account. Each dwelling will be able to accommodate up to four people. Amenities include one private bedroom, a kitchenette and a gas fireplace. Over the next few years, Backwoods plans to continue to develop the property around the cabins by adding more activities and attractions.

“I’ll admit it, there’s a lot going on at Backwoods right now, and we’re all working a decent amount of overtime to bring it all together,” added Tom Waters, owner and COO. “But the feeling of doing so many fun things all at once is pretty hard to beat, and there’s an air of excitement among our whole crew.”

Apparently, rumors have been swirling in Ridgefield, Wash. that Backwoods is opening yet another pub in the rapidly growing city just north of Vancouver. The brewery confirms that it is interested in expanding there, but so far none of the potential arrangements have worked out.

“Obviously this new spot in Hillsboro and opening the cabins is going to distract us for a little bit, but we still have our sights up north after this settles down, so please be patient with us, Clark County fans!” CEO Steve Waters stated.

Backwoods’ Hillsboro pub should be up and running no later than October, barring any delays.