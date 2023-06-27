Grand Central Bakery Prepares to Open Its Eighth Portland-Area Location in Hillsboro

A new Hillsboro food hall is coming closer to having a full house of vendors.

Grand Central Bakery is the latest business to open inside Main Street Commons, a multilevel space that will hold a collection of eateries inside the former U.S. Bank building at 210 E Main St. The old bank closed in November 2020 as part of a planned statewide downsizing.

The bakery’s specific address is 118 SE 2nd Ave., which is where you will find its full menu of rustic, freshly-prepared breads as well as pastries baked on site (and made with all-butter dough, so indulge with care), customized sandwiches and salads. During summer, you can expect seasonal offerings like a BLT with sustainably raised bacon from Jack Mountain Meats in Washington and tomatoes grown at Albany’s Deep Roots Farm.

While digging into your snack or meal, be sure to look up from time to time to admire murals decorating Grand Central’s walls, which depict farm landscapes that were painted by Portland artist Paola de la Cruz.

“After getting through the pandemic, this opening is a real celebration,” Claire Randall, Grand Central CEO, stated in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be in the heart of historic downtown Hillsboro with other wonderful tenants and local businesses. It feels good to be part of this community and close to the Willamette Valley farms that supply our produce.”

The bank’s drive-thru lanes are being converted into an outdoor dining plaza, and Grand Central customers are more than welcome to share the space with other businesses that are preparing to move in. That list includes Sizzle Pie and Carson, Wash.-based Backwoods Brewing, which is presumably taking over the area that would’ve been occupied by Ex Novo before the owner of that brand decided to sell his Oregon business and focus on New Mexico operations.

The Sudra had also once been a prospective tenant, but that appears to be off. The plant-based Indian food restaurant quietly closed its other suburban outlet in Old Town Beaverton at some point during the past year.

Grand Central’s ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, marking the opening of the bakery’s eighth Portland-area location.

