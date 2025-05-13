A Moment in Wine

It’s a fraught time for alcohol—wine especially. The age-old grape drink already has a reputation for being pretentious, a little intimidating. Then there’s the threat of gargantuan tariffs looming, combined with a general decline in drinking, specifically among Gen Zers.

Where does that leave wine? We can’t say globally, but here in Oregon wine country, it’s actually in pretty good hands.

We find ourselves right in the middle of Oregon Wine Month, when vineyards strut their stuff for the wine-curious. So, we decided to take a closer look at wine, and we found local vintners injecting some fun into the drink. There’s Landmass Wines, where co-owners Melaney Schmidt and Malia Myers are building a light-and-bright empire of tasty, affordable wine out in the Columbia Gorge (and a new tasting room in town) through sheer enthusiasm and a love of the grape. Then, in Dundee, Artist Block founder and winemaker Anna Sweet is bringing her Bengal cats out to snuggle as you sip the winery’s “rainbow juice”.

Find yourself intimidated by the grapes? We paper-bagged three wines at the office and staffers guessed what they were drinking. We also reached out to a local wine expert for tips, and rounded up happy hours and tastings in town for you to snag a few budget-friendly glasses.

We couldn’t fit it all—there are loads of fine wineries in the region worthy of a day trip, and local wine bars in town to stop by (Division Wines may not have a happy hour, but it’s one of the best establishments in town; go visit). Whatever the future of wine holds, there are a bunch of grape people doing their best with it. —Robin Bacior, Arts & Culture Editor