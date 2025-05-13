Where to Find Your Next Wine Bar Happy Hour or Tasting in Town

We scoured Portland for happy hours and tastings worth your time that won’t wear too hard on your wallet. We listed the hours to best take advantage of their offered deals, but we can’t guarantee you won’t want to come back and pay full price if you find something you like.

Andina

The Peruvian Pearl District restaurant hosts a 20th anniversary dinner celebrating Atticus Winery, an Oregon label proudly bearing owner Ximena Orrego’s Peruvian roots. Vintage pinot noir magnums from 2005 saved for this very night will finally be released, paired with Andina’s award-winning menu. 1314 NW Glisan St., 503-228-9535, andinarestaurant.com . 6 pm Thursday, May 15. $180 per person, gratuity included.

Backcountry Wine Tasting Room

This Ford Building bottle shop and tasting room specializes in Pacific Northwest-produced wines. Each Friday, Backcountry Wine hosts a special tasting event that varies depending on the moods and seasons. Sometimes guests will learn about a region or a grape or a winery through a curated educational flight. 2505 SE 11th Ave., #117, 503-914-4107, backcountrywinebar.com . 5–9 pm Friday.

Bar Botellón

Bar Botellón, a Kerns neighborhood Spanish tapas bar, drops the price of select plates to $2 each with every pour of wine on Tapas Tuesdays. 606 NE Davis St., 503-235-5996, barbotellon.com . 4–8 pm Tuesday.

Bar Diane

This Alphabet District wine bar, which specializes in natural wines, offers two weekly specials. Apéro Hour offers a late afternoon price break on refreshing aperol spritzes six days a week. Switch up the routine on Sparkling Sundays, which serve oysters and sparkling wine glassees for a dollar off, or $10 off a bottle, or caviar service. 2112 NW Irving St., 971-255-1387, bardiane.com . 4–5 pm Monday–Saturday, 4–9 pm Sunday.

Company

Company, the wine club, bottle shop and event space just off Southeast Belmont near Wunderland and H Mart, knocks $2 off pours and waives corkage fees for happy hour. 916 SE 34th Ave., Suite B, companybar.co . 4–6 pm daily.

Domaine Serene Wine Lounge

Hang Time, Domaine Serene’s happy hour program, makes the bougie wine lounge affordable for schmucks like us. The downtown Portland location (compared with the Burgundy estates, or domestic ones like Lake Oswego or the Dayton clubhouse) puts together some snackies—cheese or meat plates ($7–$10) from a platter that’s normally thrice the price, for instance—but when its wine selections clock in at well under $20 a glass from a menu that starts there, it really feels like a deal. 1038 SW Alder St., 503-850-7001, domaineserene.com . 4–6 pm Wednesday–Sunday.

Hip Chicks Do Wine

During the public hours of Hip Chicks Do Wine’s tasting room, expect a wine flight for $20—five glasses of wine and a sangria, or six wines if the sangria is out. Two taps will also accommodate growlers, should you need a growler of wine for any occasion. 4510 SE 23rd Ave., 503-234-3790, hipchicksdowine.com . 2–5 pm Friday, noon–5 pm Saturday–Sunday. By appointment Monday–Thursday for $35 per person.

Liner & Elsen Wine Merchants

This Alphabet District bottle shop (located on the ground floor under Portland’s favorite media company) offers free tastings on Saturday afternoons, biweekly Friday tastings, and special event tastings. Saturdays are for Liner & Elsen’s newsletter wines, while every other Friday offers a themed flight. 2222 NW Quimby St., 503-241-9463, linerandelsen.com . Noon–4 pm Saturday, free. 5–7 pm first and third Friday, prices vary.

Mom & Pop Wine Shop

The rhymiest wine shop on our list celebrates a decade in the Roseway neighborhood. Every two weeks, Mom & Pop’s wine tasting series kicks off the weekend with four seasonally relevant pours for $10. 6908 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-913-4929, momandpopwineshop.com . 4–7 pm every other Friday.

NASO

This sommelier-owned wine shop and bar, which celebrated its first anniversary in April, offers a daily happy hour with house wine and solo charcuterie for $10 each. 1744 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-421-0586, nasopdx.com . 4–6 pm Tuesday–Sunday.

OK Omens

Next door to NASO is OK Omens, which earned a James Beard Foundation award nomination in 2024 for its wine program. Its Riesling and Oysters happy hour pours a $9 white wine or chilled red with the options of cocktail discounts, up to a dozen buck shucks per diner (bring a bivalve bestie for more or, better yet, someone who would let you have theirs), and bread with smoked cultured butter ($5). 1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-231-9959, okomens.com . 5–6 pm Tuesday–Saturday.

Parallel PDX

Parallel, which opened its doors in the Kerns neighborhood last August, serves a trio of cocktails ($9–$11) and a $10 sommelier’s choice pour along with snacks like peanuts and anchovies. 3101 NE Sandy Blvd., 971-339-3143, parallelpdx.com . 4–5 pm Wednesday–Sunday.

Statera Cellars

This friend-owned wine club and tasting room focuses exclusively on chardonnay. Its biggest draw is the $25 flight of five glasses (normally $10–$14 each) or the $50 flight of five that also comes with a chef’s choice five-course dinner. 109 SE Salmon St., Suite #B3, 503-893-9483, stateracellars.com . 4–10 pm Wednesday–Saturday.

Teutonic Wine Company

Teutonic’s by-reservation tasting series tours guests through three white and three red pours. Wine club members don’t have to pay the $30 fee, but still need to make reservations. 3303 SE 20th Ave., 503-235-5053, teutonicwines.com . Noon–6 pm Thursday and Sunday, noon–8 pm Friday–Saturday.