It's officially Snowmageddon Eve in Portland.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the metro area, beginning Thursday at noon and stretching through Friday morning. That'll involve the usual "wintry mix" and potentially freezing rain in the late morning, then turn into actual snow by the afternoon, with accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected.
But that's just the start. A second storm is expected to drop more snow on the area starting late Friday, with little gap between the two systems.
All told, parts of Portland could see between 5 and 10 inches of accumulation by midday Saturday—and that's a "conservative" estimate, according to Scott Weishaar, a meteorologist with the Portland branch of the NWS.
"There's a chance it ends up being between 6 and 12 inches," Weishaar adds.
The areas likely to see the most snow are in the northern and eastern parts of the city, Weishaar says. Further south, in places like Oregon City, Beaverton and Tigard, totals will be closer to 2 to 4 inches.
In any case, it's looking like the city is getting its first significant snowfall in a few years. As such, TriMet is warning of potential delays in bus service.
But hey, you weren't going anywhere anyway, right?
