You weren't hallucinating: After a week of false promises, snow fell in Portland today.
There wasn't a lot of it—"a dusting to 1 inch" at lower elevations, according to the National Weather Service—and it didn't stick around long, but for about two hours or so, it at least made another day in quarantine seem different than the 5,897 (approx.) that preceded it.
WW photographer Mick Hangland-Skill was at a higher elevation—Mt. Scott in Clackamas—and snapped a few photos of the fleeting winter wonderland.
