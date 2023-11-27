Fuller’s Burger Shack Will Open Inside Pioneer Place

Some three weeks after Fuller’s Coffee Shop reopened after a fire caused it to temporarily close, the Northwest Portland diner is getting a spinoff in the heart of downtown that pays tribute to its hamburger.

Urban Restaurant Group (Bartini, Swine Bar, Brix Tavern) announced in an email to subscribers last week that it was opening Fuller’s Burger Shack at Pioneer Place. The establishment will take over a spot in the mall (700 SW 5th Ave, Suite 113) that used to be occupied by Burger Fi.

This is actually the second Fuller’s Burger Shack, which may come to a surprise to anyone who doesn’t frequent Cascade Station—the collection of retailers out by the Portland International Airport. In the statement, Urban Restaurant Group said business had been so successful there, it was ready to open another outlet with the exact same menu.

The star of the lineup is, of course, the titular burger. The business’s website promises that it is made the exact same way—21-day aged beef patty, secret sauce, fresh bun—as it has been since Fuller’s Coffee Shop began serving customers in 1947. The prices are also welcomingly retro, particularly in downtown Portland where you could easily pay more than 20 bucks for a burger. The classic goes for $6.95, and if you want to add a slice of American or Swiss cheese, it’ll only cost you a dollar more. There is also a Beyond Burger for those who abstain from meat as well as tater tots or crinkle fries served with a side of ranch for dipping.

As for drinks, you can expect more classic diner fare, including milkshakes and root beer floats but also some modern options like craft beer, wine and energy drinks.

Fuller’s Burger Shack will be open from 11 am to 7 pm seven days a week.