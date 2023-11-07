Fuller’s Coffee Shop Has Reopened After a Fire

Nearly nine months after a kitchen fire forced Fuller’s Coffee Shop to close, breakfast is once again being served at this long-beloved diner.

Urban Restaurant Group (Bartini, Swine Bar, Brix Tavern) announced today that it had reopened the restaurant located at 136 NW 9th Ave. The official grand relaunch is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, but neighborhood regulars were already back at the counter this morning for a soft reopening.

Fuller’s was established in 1947 and has maintained much of that classic, mid-century feel thanks to the presence of chrome stools, neon signs and a menu of simple yet well-prepared fare like bacon and eggs, hot cakes and BLTs. However, a blaze that broke out in February could’ve ended the diner’s nearly 76-year run—particularly during a pandemic recovery period that has been difficult for restaurants and bars. Fortunately, sprinklers prevented the flames from gutting the whole building, however, extensive smoke and water damage meant a long rebuilding process was in order.

Urban Restaurant Group is no stranger to renovations and repairs. Over the last few years, the company has opened eateries in spaces that were formerly occupied by restaurants that closed during COVID. Projects included the launch of Metropolitan Tavern in the shuttered Altabira location on the sixth floor of Hotel Eastlund in 2021, rebooting Burlingame’s beloved Chez José last winter, starting Mexican cuisine-focused Toro where Tilt’s Pearl District location used to be in spring, and opening another Brix at Century Hotel in Tualatin this year.

You can order diner specials and piping hot coffee at Fuller’s 7 am to 2 pm Monday through Saturday and 8 am to 2 pm Sunday.