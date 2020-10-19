The dream of the '90s is for sale in Southwest Portland.
Specifically, the dream of Art Alexakis in the 1997 single "I Will Buy You a New Life." In that song, the frontman of Portland's favorite alt-rock hitmakers—please don't fact check that—recalled the times when he could only fantasize about providing his wife with a life of opulence: a shiny new car, a garden and "a big house way up in the West Hills."
The dream came true, at least where the house is concerned: In 1996, Alexakis bought a five-bedroom, four-bath craftsman in the ritzy Portland Heights neighborhood for $600,000.
And now, that dream can be yours—for $1.95 million. The house is currently for sale, and the realtor isn't shy about using his name to sell the place.
The listing describes the property thusly:
Live Like a Rock Star! Famously owned by one of Portland’s preeminent musicians, Art Alexakis of Everclear. Original leaded glass, 4 fireplaces, original wood beams. Open, contemporary kitchen, high-end appliances and large island. Owner’s suite on 4th floor with 19 skylights and cherry floors, view of Mt St Helens. Private lot with fully landscaped Japanese style garden, oversized garage, sport court, level yard. Newly finished basement with theater room, home office.
Hey, looks like he made good on the garden, too!
Any potential buyers should be aware that Alexakis hasn't lived in Portland for almost a decade, and it's been even longer since he lived in this particular house: Property records show he sold the place in 2002 for $1.265 million. So it's not like it still smells like him or anything.
But if you know any Gen Xers who've come into some money and looking for something to pair with the car they bought off the singer of Collective Soul or whatever, consider forwarding it along.
I personally know someone who might be interested.
