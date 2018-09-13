WHAT TO KNOW:
- A hunt for the cougar that attacked and killed Oregon hiker Diana Bober in the Mt. Hood National Forest begins tomorrow. For one nearby school, Welches Elementary, the attack is extremely close to home.
- The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde are seeking to erect a fishing platform on state land at Willamette Falls. The request from the state’s largest tribe might seem innocuous. To the Warm Springs and Umatilla tribes, however, the idea is anything but.
- The first big rainstorm of the season typically overwhelms unmaintained storm drains. That’s exactly what happened in Laurelhurst last night, where intersections were flooded thigh-deep in standing water.
- A report that analyzes U.S. Census Bureau data says Portland’s central eastside ranks fourth among areas in the nation’s 30th largest cities that have seen the fastest millennial resident growth rates.
- On Oct. 18, LeBron James makes his debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, which also marks his first game playing in the Western Conference, and thanks to the vagaries of the NBA schedule, it just so happens to come against the Blazers at Moda Center.
TRAIN CAR BAR:
Mt. Hood Brewing knows exactly where you might want to grab a pint. The company has set up its new spot inside two converted train cars steps away from the Tilikum Crossing, aiming to capitalize on the answer to the eternal question: "Do you want to grab a beer on the way home?"
WHAT TO (NOT) WEAR:
Most strippers peel off three outfits per night. And yet, for a city famous for its strip clubs, there was a curious lack of designers appealing specifically to their employees. So in 2009, Terasa Gilliam started FSO—For Strippers Only. (For non-strippers, Gilliam will also make one-of-a-kind lingerie.)
