WHAT TO KNOW: 

TRAIN CAR BAR:

Mt. Hood Brewing knows exactly where you might want to grab a pint. The company has set up its new spot inside two converted train cars steps away from the Tilikum Crossing, aiming to capitalize on the answer to the eternal question: "Do you want to grab a beer on the way home?"

(Justin Katigbak)
WHAT TO (NOT) WEAR:

Most strippers peel off three outfits per night. And yet, for a city famous for its strip clubs, there was a curious lack of designers appealing specifically to their employees. So in 2009, Terasa Gilliam started FSO—For Strippers Only. (For non-strippers, Gilliam will also make one-of-a-kind lingerie.)

Terasa Gilliam (left) and dancer Kelly K. at the For Strippers Only workshop-boutique.
