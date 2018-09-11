The eight house-made beers range from light blond to dark oatmeal stout, and offer drinkers a time warp to the bygone cascade hop and crystal malt era. In fact, the Timberline Tucker Imperial IPA—a sappy pine-laden beer with a sweet malt finish—is such a blast back to the bitterness wars of the early 2000s it may as well come with a copy of the Strokes' Is This It.