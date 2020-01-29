CHRISTIAN TRIAL OPENS CONTENTIOUSLY: The highest-profile murder trial in recent Oregon history—that of accused MAX train killer Jeremy Christian—opened Jan. 28 on a combative note. "Are you ready to smash Portland's fairy tale?" Christian asked as he was escorted into the courtroom where he faces trial for the murders of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and the attempted murder of Micah Fletcher. Christian's defense attorney Dean Smith argued Christian acted in self-defense in stabbing the three men, whom Smith described as "the three attackers": "When the odds are against you, you defend yourself," Smith said. "Mr. Fletcher did not have the right to assault Mr. Christian." He then accused Fletcher of committing a felony for attempting to shove Christian off the train before Christian pulled his knife. Relatives of the victims appeared upset as the defense made its case. A few got up to leave. State prosecutors seemed to anticipate this argument from the defense: "If self-defense is raised," said prosecutor Donald Rees prior to the defense's opening arguments, "the state will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it does not apply to Jeremy Christian."