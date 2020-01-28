"Last year, senators walked off the job twice while still collecting a paycheck and fundraising off not showing up to work," said chief petitioners Andrea Kennedy-Smith (a member of Service Employees International Union) and Reed Scott-Schwalbach (a member of the Oregon Education Association) in a statement provided by Service Employees International Union Local 503. "Now, some are already making threats about another walkout this session. Regardless of their political party, if a legislator doesn't like a bill, it's their job to work to make it better and to vote their conscience. They should make their voices heard instead of shutting down our government."