Longtime Portland sportswriter Kerry Eggers has been laid off by the Portland Tribune after 19 years with the paper, the columnist announced on Twitter today.
Pamplin Media Group, which publishes the Tribune and two dozen community papers, also made other layoffs today, though precise numbers have not been disclosed.
In an article published March 18, the publisher announced a reduction of work hours, citing a loss of advertising revenue following the shutdown of restaurants, bars and other venues in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Twitter today, digital engagement editor Geoff Pursinger wrote that there have been layoffs across Pamplin-owned papers, without giving numbers.
"Everyone I've asked for a number has simply said, 'You don't wanna know,'" Pursinger tweeted.
Pamplin executive editor John Schrag declined to comment, saying the company had not finished informing all affected employees.
Eggers' sportswriting career goes back 45 years to the Oregon Journal. He moved to The Oregonian when that paper took over the Journal, and joined the Tribune when it started in 2001.
Eggers specialized in coverage of Oregon State University, his alma mater, and the Portland Trail Blazers. He published a book last year on the team's infamous "Jail Blazers" period. He's also written books about Clyde Drexler and the rivalry between the University of Oregon and OSU.
In a tweet announcing he'd been let go, Eggers wrote that he had planned to retire July 31.
"[B]ut as Ralph Miller used to say, that's the way the pickle squirts," he wrote.
Eggers' final article for the Tribune is a feature on Olympic shot-put champion Ryan Crouser.
