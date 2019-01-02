Jail Blazers never really gets into the dichotomy that made the team so interesting. Tellingly, Eggers could not get any of the main characters—such as Wallace, Wells or Damon Stoudamire—to talk on the record. Instead, he combines media quotes from the era with his own detailed memories and those of fellow old-guard journalists like Dwight Jaynes and peripheral figures, such as Gary Trent, Steve Kerr and Kenny Anderson. He painstakingly documents every missed practice and bus ride by troubled guard J.R. Rider, mixing in extensive game notes. Eggers makes his own thoughts of those years clear mostly in editorial asides: After discussing one particularly bad game from Wallace, he makes sure to note, "That night, after the game he danced the night away."