Oregon has historically had very low taxes on business but the property taxes (parks, schools, libraries) and payroll tax (Metro transportation measure) on the November ballot would add to a slew of other new taxes in the past couple of years to increase the combined tax rate on businesses from 40th in the nation to 19th. The total tax burden on businesses would increase 40 percent from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2021, if all measures pass.