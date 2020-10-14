Nearly everyone else in the city is frustrated by the status quo. That even includes people who have worked for the city's Independent Police Review, a division of the City Auditor's Office that doesn't actually have the power to discipline or fire officers. Instead, whenever it receives a complaint, IPR judges the officer's conduct based on the Portland Police Bureau's existing policies—which allow the use of force in many situations—and passes along its conclusion: The complaint is either sustained or it's not. If sustained, the findings are forwarded to the police chief, who decides what punishment—if any—should be leveled. Meanwhile, the investigative documents—including the officer's name—are almost never released to the public. It is an understatement to say the city's current system is designed to protect police, not the public.