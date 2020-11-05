Fritz said she believed the commissioners agreed on the need to reform the Police Bureau but that without carefully designed and vetted alternatives, big cuts could lead to the kind of unintended consequences that wholesale closures of psychiatric institutions in the 1980s and '90s created. Fritz also took a shot at Hardesty, noting that the pilot for the Portland Street Response, which the council approved a year ago as an alternative to police responding to noncriminal calls for service, is still not up and running. "It takes time to make big changes," Fritz said.