The split also underlined the shifting nature of council alliances. In June, when the council cut $15 million from the police budget, Hardesty and Wheeler worked closely together. That alliance has withered. Meanwhile, Eudaly, whom Hardesty dismissed after the budget process as a "performative ally" for seeking bigger cuts, is now Hardesty's strongest supporter on the police budget. Fritz is aligned with Wheeler and Ryan, for now, and on this issue, at least, stands with them.