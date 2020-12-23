For more than 100 consecutive nights, from May through October, Portlanders gathered in the city streets to protest the killing of George Floyd and violence committed by police against Black people. President Donald Trump sent federal officers to quell the unrest. Even more people demonstrated. Tear gas couldn't send them home—eventually, the smoke from wildfires would. The crowds of thousands dissipated. The groundswell of support receded. The protest movement fractured, and some its members grew fixated on vandalism. But the Black Lives Matter protests defined and galvanized Portland: It will be impossible to forget the sight of mothers in gas masks confronting the federal government. And for these four people, the racial justice uprising will be more than a memory.