Cascade Station Kicks Out Liquor Store After String of Break-Ins

Managers of Cascade Station are kicking out the upscale shopping plaza’s liquor store, according to Saleem Noorani, president of the Associated Liquor Stores of Oregon.

The airport mall told Malik Pirani, manager of PDX Liquor and Wine, that it would not be renewing his lease due to a “high number of break-ins,” Noorani told the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission last week.

“It breaks my heart,” he said, before reading a prepared statement from Pirani, who told commissioners that daily shoplifting, a string of four overnight break-ins, and repeated threats to staff had forced him to spend $50,000 a year on armed security guards.

In the end, they weren’t enough. Management refused to renew Pirani’s five-year lease.

Noorani asked the OLCC to consider reimbursing Noorani for his $750,000 investment in the store. “It’s through no fault of his own that he’s being driven out of business,” Noorani said.

Cascade Station management declined to comment.