Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water.

Theft claims nearly doubled year over year, rising from 426 in the preceding 12 months a year ago to 718 now, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. It was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.

Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission

Organized retail theft is skyrocketing, and the Police Bureau wants Portlanders to know it’s doing something about it. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Chief Chuck Lovell said the bureau would devote overtime to investigating property crime cases.

Flanked by Mayor Ted Wheeler and District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Lovell told reporters that the department would allocate overtime funds “to focus on some of this organized retail crime” as well as other property crimes.

“I’m directing our property crimes detectives to focus on some of these cases, because we know that often times it’s the same people,” Lovell said.

Last week, WW reported that police had tied a string of eight different robberies over the summer to a single suspect.