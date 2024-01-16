Metro Council Ponders Shifting Some Supportive Housing Services Funds to Building More Affordable Housing

The Metro Council today began discussing how and whether to keep building affordable housing, now that the proceeds from the $652.8 million bond measure voters approved in 2018 have nearly all been allocated.

Metro Chief Operating Officer Marissa Madrigal introduced publicly a concept that Metro has been quietly discussing behind the scenes with various interested parties: diverting money from a 2020 homeless services tax that Multnomah County has lagged in spending.

The good news: Metro expects the 2018 bond spending to produce 4,700 new affordable housing units, which is 20% more than the 3,900 the regional government promised voters.

The bad news: Even with that increase (which includes 1,600 units of “very affordable” housing for people making 0% to 30% of median family income), the region remains woefully short of low-income housing. “We can’t afford to fall farther behind,” Madrigal said.

Metro, however, is in a bind: Taxpayers will continue to pay off the 2018 bond until 2038, so the agency cannot issue another bond without raising taxes, which it doesn’t want to do and which Gov. Tina Kotek has urged local governments not to do for at least three years.

“Voters don’t have much appetite for new taxes,” Madrigal told the council.

But there is an alternative within reach, Metro officials said. The Metro Supportive Housing Services tax on high-income households is generating far more revenue than economists projected in 2020 when voters approved it.

In November, Metro released a forecast showing the agency expects the measure to generate $356 million this year and to increase steadily to $437 million in 2029. That’s way more than the $250 million a year voters were originally told to expect.

Today, at a council work session, Metro proposed pulling together a panel of experts and interested parties to consider various options for what to do after the housing bond is finished. One option, of course, is to do nothing.

Another option, and the one that is likely to generate the most conversation, is whether to ask voters to allow Metro to shift some of the excess homeless services revenue to construction, rather than just providing services. (And, possibly, to extend the expiration of the SHS tax, which currently sunsets in 2030.)

There are a couple of reasons to think that shifting some money to housing could gain traction. First, the big three counties that receive revenue from the measure, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington, have struggled to put the money to work. Multnomah County, in particular, has fallen far behind its budgeted spending schedule. The second reason is logic: It makes more sense to provide services to people if they have permanent housing.

“That is potentially the strongest path forward,” Madrigal said, noting that both housing advocates and business groups have reacted positively in preliminary conversations.

There is recent precedent for course correction when tax revenues exceeded forecast. The city of Portland recently re-purposed $540 million in future revenue from the Portland Clean Energy Fund from vaguely defined uses to fill budget holes in various city agencies.

In order to generate support for shifting some of the SHS measure to housing, Metro is probably going to have to change the mechanism by which it taxes residents. Currently, individuals who make $125,000 or couples who make a combined $200,000 pay an income tax of 1% of their incomes above those threshold. Corporations with gross revenues of $5 million or more pay a 1% income tax on profits.

Here’s how the revenues from the tax break down by source:

Who pays the Metro SHS tax.

Advocates for the business community will want stronger oversight of tax dollars and concessions from Metro for their support or lack of opposition. Those concessions would probably include raising the threshold for paying the tax and indexing that threshold so it increases over time to account for inflation.

Jon Isaacs of the Portland Metro Chamber (formerly the Portland Business Alliance), which endorsed the original Supportive Housing Services Measure, says his group and other business organizations like the idea of shifting SHS money to housing and building more units.

“We see an opportunity to build more affordable housing without doing the same thing—raising or adding taxes—over and over,” he says. Isaacs says polling suggests voters would also be supportive of what he calls “reforming” the Supportive Housing Services measure. “We have a chance to fix the measure,” Isaacs says. “This could be a real lifeline.”

Echoing her colleagues’ support for considering changes to the Supportive Housing Services Measure, Metro President Lynn Peterson said that to create stability within the affordable housing realm is crucial. Peterson said Metro must balance sometimes conflicting constituent needs.

“We are hearing grave concerns about financing and taxation and grave concerns about housing and homelessness,” Peterson said. “We have to figure out how to address both at once.”

Metro councilors responded positively to Madrigral’s proposal to pull together a group to evaluate various options. Madrigal now plans to convene a “Regional Housing Stakeholder Advisory Table” with the hope that panel can create a plan by May.