Rubio Seeks to Funnel $540 Million in Clean Energy Tax Revenues Into City Bureaus

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio on Wednesday released a plan to allocate $540 million in unanticipated revenues from the Portland Clean Energy Fund tax over a five-year period to city bureaus.

WW first reported Rubio’s intention to funnel PCEF dollars into city bureaus on Tuesday evening. But the scale of the allocation announced today is striking.

Her list of city bureaus where she intends to send PCEF dollars includes $100 million to the Portland Housing Bureau for affordable housing production and $116 million to the Portland Bureau of Transportation for existing programs.

Rubio, the city’s sustainability commissioner, oversees the PCEF program. In recent weeks, her office says, the city’s budget office delivered surprising news: Over a five-year period, PCEF is now expected to bring in $540 million more than what the city originally foresaw. That $540 is on top of a $750 million climate investment plan approved by City Council this fall using PCEF dollars. That means the tax on large retailers is expected to rake in $1.3 billion over five years.

In wake of the remarkable figures, the city’s sustainability director sought a list of projects from city bureaus that may be eligible for PCEF dollars if they were climate-related.

Below are the projects and bureaus that made Rubio’s cut:

$116 million to the Portland Bureau of Transportation

$40 million for the Portland Housing Bureau

$26 million for the Office of Management and Finance

$8.9 million for Portland Parks and Recreation

$17.8 for The Portland Water Bureau

$20 million for climate-friendly Fire Bureau infrastructure

A second tranche of dollars will got to specific projects:

$100 million for affordable housing production

$100 million for maintenance of 240,000 street trees

$28 million for the Keller Auditorium

PCEF is a tax on large retailers, passed by voters in 2018, that promised to funnel money into climate preparedness and resiliency projects, targeted at helping communities of color. The city estimated the tax would bring in about $50 million annually; in its second year it brought in $116 million, far exceeding the city’s projections.

The effort to funnel unanticipated PCEF revenues into city bureaus for climate-related projects marks a significant change in how the voter-approved PCEF tax dollars are used: turning some of the tax’s money inward to fund existing projects at city bureaus, one of which is facing a steep budget cut. (The transportation bureau is currently facing a $32 million budget shortfall in the upcoming year.)

A nine-person committee recommends how the tax dollars are allocated, but the City Council has ultimate say over how those dollars are used, so long as they fit into the intent of the 2018 ballot measure that created the tax.

Awash in more dollars than the program had expected, and hit by a spring 2022 audit that found the program had lax oversight and little transparency, Rubio amended the PCEF program with changes to what, and who, is eligible for PCEF dollars. Most notably, she opened up eligibility for government entities and for-profit companies to apply for money for climate-related projects.

Then in September, the City Council approved a $750 million climate plan using PCEF cash. The plan prescribes specific amounts of money for tree planting and energy efficiency upgrades in affordable apartment buildings. Now, with the latest list of city projects and programs that could be funded by unanticipated PCEF revenues, the bounds of what PCEF can and will fund could once again be stretched.