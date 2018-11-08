Portland City Council will not vote today on Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposed ordinance that would give Portland police more power to control protests when demonstrators have a history of violence.
Commissioner Nick Fish said on Twitter that the emergency clause will be cut from the proposal. The clause would have allowed the policy to go into effect immediately after a vote, but that vote would have had to be unanimous.
Instead, the ordinance will receive a first hearing at City Hall this afternoon. Council will debate the proposed rule, which civil rights organizations have criticized as unconstitutional.
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Commissioner Amanda Fritz are opposed to the ordinance. Commissioner Dan Saltzman offered his support shortly after the mayor proposed the plan. That leaves the deciding vote to Fish, who has not yet taken a position.
The ordinance has Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw's full backing. Wheeler and Outlaw say the change would give the police bureau a tool to prevent violence, rather than just responding to it.
After the first hearing, Council could vote on the ordinance as early as next week. If it passed, the new rule will take effect 30 days later.
The next protest where far-right and antifascist demonstrators may clash is scheduled for Nov. 17.
