"The current situation is untenable and strong action must be taken. With the street brawls and violent scrums we have seen occurring in downtown Portland over the past 2 years, action is needed as it is just a matter of time before lives are lost. I fully support Mayor Wheeler's effort to take this action and believe his proposed ordinance is an excellent proposal to best accommodate public expression and promote order. Let us dispense with long protracted debates that will consume a lot of oxygen and lead us nowhere. Let's take this reasonable action to protect all who live work and play in Portland."