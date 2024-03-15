Committee Recommends Future Council Choose Their Own District Offices But Provide Office Space In Interim

The volunteer committee that’s advising the Portland City Council on the looming government overhaul is asking that the current City Council let their successors, who will take office on Jan. 1, 2025, determine their own permanent regional district offices but in the meantime provide them with at least temporary office space.

In a Friday letter, the Government Transition Advisory Committee advised the City Council to back off of its plan to establish permanent offices in the four new voting districts for the 12-member future City Council.

“The final decision on permanent in-district offices should be left to the future city council,” the GTAC wrote. But it also recommended that the current City Council at least provide rudimentary “low cost” in-district office space that’s ready for use by Jan. 1.

The committee’s two-fold recommendation brings forth an option that hasn’t otherwise been discussed, and one that might be the priciest option yet: provide temporary offices to the future City Council but also let them decide on where to make a temporary home later on. That could mean the city could incur costs of setting up two different sets of office spaces.

The committee’s recommendation comes amidst concern from City Council that the cost estimates for setting up district offices—even rudimentary ones—are too high. The city’s finance department last month estimated that the cost of setting up district offices would be $600,000 to $1.8 million and annual operating costs would be $1.7 million. In light of those findings, GTAC recommended that the current City Council establish low-budget office space in each of the four voting districts that costs no more than $150,000 total to set up.

The GTAC recommended in its Friday letter that interim offices include meeting space to accommodate up to eight district staff, are close to public transit and are in a “reasonably welcoming environment.” No security or technological connectivity to other city systems should be expected, the GTAC wrote, in order to keep costs at a minimum.

But they’re also recommending that more permanent offices—and likely more sophisticated ones that come with a higher price tag—be determined by the future City Council.

For months now city staff have scoped out office space in each of the four districts at the request of City Council, which directed them to move forward in creating offices last fall. Commissioner Dan Ryan, in particular, voiced his support for establishing district offices before the new City Council takes office. But staff last month warned City Council they were having particular trouble finding suitable office space in District 1, which covers Portland east of Interstate 205. East Portland for decades has received fewer city services and attention than other parts of Portland.

The GTAC in its letter urged that the city undergo a “robust community engagement process” about the permanent offices to “ensure any funding that is expended on addressing issues of representation and access is appropriate for the district(s) in which it is targeted, and meets the needs identified.”



