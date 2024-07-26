Portland’s Water Bureau Director Resigns at Request of Mapps, Chides City Leadership on the Way Out

Portland Commisioner Mingus Mapps walks around his children's school, Buckman Elementary, in Portland, OR on July, 1, 2022.

On June 28, on his last day overseeing the Portland Water Bureau, City Commissioner Mingus Mapps placed its director, Gabe Solmer, the first woman to ever hold the position, on administrative leave.

Solmer officially resigned, at the request of Mapps, on July 26. An agreement disclosed by the city shows Solmer received $141,277 in severance pay.

It’s not clear why Mapps asked for Solmer’s resignation, but in a resignation letter posted by Solmer on her LinkedIn to Mayor Ted Wheeler, she wrote that she was resigning with a “heavy heart...as directed by Commissioner Mapps, and as supported by your administration.”

Solmer, who was appointed director of the Water Bureau in 2020 but served with the bureau since 2015, also offered a few barbs.

“I have worked hard during my time at the bureau to show that listening and collaborating with staff, respecting their expertise, and demonstrating transparency in decision-making all result in an effective bureau,” Solmer wrote. “I wish the city would have shown as much respect and transparency with me during this transition process.”

She also wrote she is “gratified by the reputation the Water Bureau has for being a well-run organization, as evidenced by the many communications I have received from Commissioners and from city staff, both within the Water Bureau and outside it. Be assured, this does not happen automatically or without sustained effort.”

The day after Commissioner Mapps placed Solmer on leave, Wheeler assumed control of all city bureaus, including Water, in preparation for the new form of government next year.

Edward Campbell, who served as deputy director under Solmer, is now acting director.

Solmer declined to comment when reached by WW.