On His Last Day Overseeing the Water Bureau, City Commissioner Mingus Mapps Pushes Out Its Director

On June 28, his last day overseeing the Portland Water Bureau, City Commissioner Mingus Mapps placed the bureau’s director on administrative leave.

The next business day, July 1, Mapps relinquished control of the bureau to Mayor Ted Wheeler in preparation for a new form of government.

Gabe Solmer was placed on administrative leave last week while she and city negotiate a severance agreement, several sources familiar with the matter tell WW.

It’s not clear why the city is parting ways with Solmer, and Mapps’ office declined to comment on her impending departure. A spokesman for Mapps, Andrew Baker, says that deputy director of the water bureu, Edward Campbell, is serving as acting director for the duration of Solmer’s leave.

Solmer has been with the water bureau for eight years, starting in communications and then moving to the deputy director position, then appointed to director in 2020. Solmer was the first woman to ever lead the bureau.

Solmer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The water bureau’s budget last year was $1.2 billion, constituting just around 17% of the city’s overall annual budget.



