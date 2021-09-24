Grand Jury Declines to Indict Portland Police Officer Zachary DeLong, Who Killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park

The family of Robert Delgado at an April 23 press conference calling for an independent prosecutor. (Justin Yau)

A Multnomah County grand jury has declined to indict Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong on criminal charges for shooting and killing Robert Delgado, 46, in Lents Park in April, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On the morning of April 16, Portland police were dispatched to Lents Park in response to a 911 caller’s report of a man quick-drawing a handgun “like James Bond or like a cowboy.” Police say Delgado did not respond to DeLong’s commands to drop his weapon.

DeLong shot Delgado from about 90 feet away, police said, while the officer took cover behind a tree. After the fatal shot, police determined the gun Delgado carried was actually a replica. Dispatcher radio transmissions illustrated a brief window between police arriving at the park at 9:36 am and firing at Delgado at 9:40 am.

“Mr. Delgado appeared agitated and was yelling at the police. Mr. Delgado then produced what the officers believed to be a gun and pointed it at them. In response, Officer DeLong fired at Mr. Delgado,” the DA’s office said in a press release Friday morning. “Officers then assessed whether Mr. Delgado was still moving or holding a gun. They then called for medical help and attempted to resuscitate him. Mr. Delgado was declared deceased by American Medical Response. At the scene, investigators recovered a replica pistol that had been in Mr. Delgado’s possession.”

A week after Delgado’s death, his family called on Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting. Instead, the AG and Multnomah County DA’s office jointly investigated the case—a rare arrangement for investigations of fatal police shootings in Multnomah County.

The shooting death also spurred citywide conversations about funding for Portland Street Response, which sends trained mental health professionals and paramedics to certain types of crisis calls and welfare checks. The shooting occurred in Lents Park, squarely within the pilot program’s service area, but Portland Street Response was not dispatched to the scene.

Attorney Ashlee Albies, who represents the Delgado family, says “they are disappointed but not surprised” at the outcome.

As WW reported in May, Delgado’s family members described him as a playful and charismatic “movie buff” with a spot-on Dr. Evil impression and an affinity for classic rock. Most of all, they said, he loved being a dad. “He was the proudest father,” Delgado’s sister, Tina, said in May. “Those kids—that was his treasure.”

The grand jury proceedings spanned three days, from Sept 21-23. The Multnomah County DA’s office said Friday morning that it has filed a motion for the release of the grand jury transcripts.



