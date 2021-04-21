But here’s what we do know: When the emergency dispatcher received a call about Delgado on Friday morning, the dispatcher would have likely been aware of several response options: send the city’s new, unarmed crisis response team; send armed officers with specialized training in helping people in mental distress; or send a beat cop. (The choices aren’t mutually exclusive; dispatch can send any combination of the three. And many patrol officers are also trained in mental health crisis response through the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team.)