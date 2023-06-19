Legislators Want State to Consider Decriminalizing Sex Work

Lawmakers have asked the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to study the effects of decriminalizing sex work.

The request comes on the heels of last year’s failed effort to bring the issue to Oregon voters. Advocates like the ACLU say decriminalization would improve working conditions for sex workers and reduce violence.

The idea has many prominent Portland backers, including Rep. Rob Nosse (D-Portland) who sponsored legislation in 2021 that would invalidate the state’s prostitution statutes. But that bill never received widespread support.

The following year, Portland philanthropist Aaron Boonshoft used his Ohio commodities-trading fortune to fund a ballot initiative campaign to strike prostitution statutes from the Oregon criminal code. The effort drew significant opposition from critics who said it would enable sex trafficking, and Boonshoft withdrew the initiative petition.

The latest move by lawmakers to consider the issue is included in a “budget note” attached to Senate Bill 5506, an end-of-session appropriation bill. It’s now sent for a June 20 work session in the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Capital Construction and is expected to pass this week. An amendment to the bill allocates $100,000 toward the study.

“The Criminal Justice Commission is directed to study the advantages and disadvantages of decriminalizing the crime of prostitution and provide a report on the study... no later than September 2024,” it reads.