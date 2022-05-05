Backers Withdraw Ballot Initiative to Decriminalize Sex Work

The backers of an initiative petition to decriminalize sex work in Oregon have given up on making the 2022 ballot.

Aaron Boonshoft, the Portland investor who is chief petitioner for Initiative Petition 51, withdrew his initiative petition on Thursday afternoon. The campaign confirmed to WW that the withdrawal means advocates will not attempt to strike prostitution statutes from the Oregon criminal code this year.

“We are committed to sex worker-led decriminalization efforts,” Boonshoft said in a statement released by the campaign upon WW’s inquiry. “All Oregonians should have access to health, safety and justice. And I believe sex worker rights are at the forefront of what’s needed to create a more just, kind and compassionate world.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why Boonshoft abandoned his effort. The campaign previously withdrew and refiled IP 51 earlier this year, tweaking the language.

In recent weeks, comments on the proposed ballot title from the law firm Harrang Long Gary Rudnick showed that, had the initiative qualified for the ballot, it would received organized opposition.