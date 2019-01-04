The Commissioner's report included Senator Gelser's recounting of a phone conversation we had in late 2017 amid the ongoing investigation into the complaint against Senator Kruse. Senator Gelser and I had a difference of opinion on the strategy of my role in the Senate process and the best way to remove Senator Kruse from office. As I was discussing our shared goal of seeing Senator Kruse resign, I shared information about what others were saying. In no way did I intend to validate those views. I deeply regret that I hurt Senator Gelser or made her feel less supported. I wish I had done a better job articulating the dynamics that I thought she needed to be aware of. Once the independent investigation concluded, I called for Senator Kruse's resignation.