Gelser told BOLI about a conversation she'd had with state Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend), who she said called to offer his support after her complaint against Kruse became public. "Gelser stated that Senator Knopp alerted her that the Senate caucus leadership were in discussions with Senator Kruse about how he could sue her, and how they could have her expelled from the Legislature for having this brought forward," the report says. No such lawsuit was filed.