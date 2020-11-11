Jo Rae Perkins, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate who espouses the QAnon conspiracy theory ("Qregon," WW, Sept. 30, 2020), won in 24 of Oregon's 36 counties in the Nov. 3 election.
Perkins lost to the incumbent, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) by 57% to 39%.
Her higher vote counts in the majority of Oregon counties—most of which are in Southern and Eastern Oregon—could simply be a reflection of GOP strongholds in those regions where residents automatically vote Republican.
Although Perkins, a perennial candidate, received scant backing from traditional GOP donors and groups, her percentage of the vote still rivaled that of more mainstream candidates.
State Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer), who ran for secretary of state, won in 28 counties statewide, losing to fellow Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-Portland) with 43% of the vote. Jeff Gudman, the Republican nominee for Oregon treasurer, won the same 28 counties as Thatcher, but got just 41% of the vote in his loss to incumbent Tobias Read.
