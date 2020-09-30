Jenkins, 57, says she has followed QAnon since 2017, when an anonymous poster known as "Q" published a theory to 4chan predicting the imminent arrest of Hillary Clinton. While her dismay toward the establishment has been growing over the years, a turning point for her was in March, when she was laid off from her waitressing job in LaGrande after Gov. Kate Brown ordered all restaurants and bars closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says the virus is fake and that she gets much of her information from a website called Q Alerts.