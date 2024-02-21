OHSU President Danny Jacobs Asks Medical School Dean to Resign Over Handling of Photo-Snapping Doc

Danny Jacobs, president of Oregon Health & Science University, has asked the respected dean of the medical school to resign his post over the way he handled the case of a doctor who allegedly took surreptitious photos of women in class, stirring the ire of some OHSU employees awaiting a promised inquiry into the matter.

Jacobs is purging medical school dean David Jacoby before a lawyer hired to review OHSU’s response to the incident has finished his work. Jacoby co-teaches the class in which Dr. Daniel Marks allegedly took pictures of female students with his smart phone. As dean of the medical school, he also supervises Marks.

The Oregonian first reported Jacobs’ move earlier today. OHSU didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment. Jacoby’s lawyer, Paul Buchanan, declined to comment.

“People are shocked,” said one OHSU employee who declined to be named for fear of retribution.

On a video call with OHSU staff today, Jacobs defended his decision, saying “this is the right thing to do.”

Others on the call were skeptical. “I have been texted by numerous angry faculty,” one of the participants said in the Webex chat. “The faculty can’t understand why the process wouldn’t be allowed to play out.”

Jacobs asked staff to keep Jacoby’s ouster secret, a request that rankled others.

“I know we were asked to keep this confidential,” one OHSU employee said. “But I’m feeling at this point with many people aware already, we just need a little help and guidance here.”

On the video call, Jacobs said that neurosurgeon Nathan Selden would take over as dean of the medical school. Jacoby, a graduate of Princeton University and New York Medical College, had held the post since 2021, when he was named interim dean. The role became permanent in 2022.

“This is a very heavy time,” Selden said on the video call.

Jacoby has been under fire since The Oregonian broke the news of Marks’ alleged photo-taking. In January, Jacoby sent a seven-page letter to select staff explaining his role in the scandal.

In his letter, Jacoby said he was the first person to hear about the accusations. He expressed remorse about not acting on them sooner, and for not realizing that the alleged picture-taking was sexual in nature.

“Given that there continues to be a great deal of public discussion and concern about my role in responding to concerns about Dr. Marks’s conduct, including statements that, from my perspective, reveal a misunderstanding of my actions and the larger process of OHSU’s response, I thought it would be beneficial to share this statement now, rather than wait to submit it privately to the investigator whenever that process may begin,” Jacoby wrote.

Jacoby disclaimed any responsibility for paying Marks a $46,000 bonus just before Marks was fired, a development first reported by The Oregonian. Eligibility for the President’s Recognition Awards, a program first reported by WW, was determined by “(1) being in an eligible position and (2) being employed as of specified dates,” Jacoby wrote.

“None of the communications that I received or saw from the administration and/or HR indicated that the Presidential Award was discretionary or in any way performance based,” Jacoby wrote. “Rather, the eligibility criteria announced by the president and HR were limited to whether employees held specific roles as of particular dates, including deanship roles such as the one held by Dr. Marks.”

Jacobs and Jacoby are at odds over who was responsible for Marks’ bonus.

In a Jan. 19 email to staff, Jacobs wrote: “I have asked for more information from leaders involved about reporting timeliness and actions taken in response, including the decision to approve the presidential recognition award for Dr. Marks. The information I have received at this point is insufficient.”