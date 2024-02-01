Jacobs Says Review of OHSU’s Response to Camera-Wielding Doc Allegations Will be Done by April 19

Three days after a top lieutenant revealed he had not started a promised examination, Oregon Health & Science University President Danny Jacobs told staff that he had hired a lawyer to review the institution’s response to allegations that a senior doctor took unwanted pictures of female students in a class.

The review will be conducted by Scott Schneider of Schneider Education & Employment Law, who has “deep expertise in Title IX matters,” Jacobs said in an email to OHSU staff.

Title IX is a section of 1972 law that protects people from discrimination based on sex at institutions that receive federal financial assistance, as OSHU does. Schneider’s firm is based in Austin, Texas.

“As part of my desire and effort to establish better trust and build the culture we want at OHSU, I am writing to follow up with details about the review I announced on Friday, Jan. 19,” Jacobs wrote.

The review will be done in time for OHSU’s next board meeting on April 19, Jacobs said.

Jacobs’ email comes three days after OHSU dean David Jacoby sent a seven-page letter to select staff explaining his role in the scandal. Jacoby supervised Dr. Daniel Marks, who was forced out of OHSU after a student alleged that he surreptitiously took pictures of women in a required class. Jacoby taught the class with Marks.

In his letter, sent Monday, Jacoby said he was the first person to hear about the accusations. He expressed remorse about not acting on them sooner, and for not realizing that the alleged picture-taking was sexual in nature.

“Given that there continues to be a great deal of public discussion and concern about my role in responding to concerns about Dr. Marks’s conduct, including statements that, from my perspective, reveal a misunderstanding of my actions and the larger process of OHSU’s response, I thought it would be beneficial to share this statement now, rather than wait to submit it privately to the investigator whenever that process may begin,” Jacoby wrote. “To my knowledge, however, no investigation has yet been started.”

Now it has. The investigation by Schneider will look at “policies and actions taken or not taken by the relevant leadership involved in this incident,” concerning “the reporting, response and investigation of the reported behavior,” and “the authorization of the one-time payment, or President’s Recognition Award, to Dr. Marks during that period of time.”

Before he left OHSU, Marks collected a $46,000 bonus, unrelated to merit, as part of the much-criticized President’s Recognition Awards program, which stirred union protest first reported by WW.

The Oregonian first reported the bonus given to Marks. OHSU rescinded the awards to OHSU’s eight executive vice presidents after WW’s reporting and a petition by union members. The executive vice presidents were going to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the bonuses, collecting a total of $947,140.

At the time, an OHSU spokeswoman said the bonuses weren’t given because funds in the bonus pool ran out, not because of any media attention or union protest.

Schneider will report to the OHSU board of directors and “will act independently of OHSU management and any of the people who were involved,” Jacobs wrote.

By dint of the name alone, Jacobs, a board member, was responsible for the President’s Recognition Awards. OHSU’s media department didn’t immediately return an email asking if Jacobs would recuse himself from the board’s supervision of Schneider’s review.

“This external expert was chosen to help ensure that the review is thorough and trauma-informed, and that the findings are unbiased and independent of management or other internal OHSU influences in answering questions about where there were failures in policy or leadership action,” Jacobs wrote.

“I must also be clear about what this review is not,” Jacobs wrote. “This is not a new investigation into Dr. Mark’s actions. That investigation occurred, and the findings were reported to the National Institutes of Health. This is a review of the facts involved about the response to the incident by all involved, including whether policies were followed as expected by OHSU leaders and whether our policies adequately.”