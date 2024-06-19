Sponsored Content Presented by CREDO Mobile

We know it’s tempting to buy that cool thing that Instagram ads and TikTok shop recommend (Retail therapy is real.) But in a world that puts a lot of power in how we choose to spend our money, it’s hard not to feel bad about consumption habits—treatment of workers, community and environmental impact are all factors to consider when making even day-to-day purchases.

And—while we’re not trying to judge—we are here to remind you that how you spend your money matters. Plus, becoming a more ethical consumer is a lot easier to achieve than you might think. All you need to do is…a little research. You might be surprised what kinds of businesses offer more sustainable, socially progressive options. Even something as simple as your choice of phone plan can have a positive impact on your community.

Here’s where you ask: “How?” We’ll get to that in a bit. But first, here are a few easy ways you can change your buying habits, and put your money where your morals are.

Photo from House of Vintage Facebook.

1. Buy sweat-shop-free clothing

Portland is a great place to begin your sustainable shopping journey. Here in the Rose City, people are all about shopping secondhand, which means that there are tons of good places to do so. In addition to the hundreds of thrift and antique stores around town, chances are there’s some sort of secondhand market popping up on the weekend. When you do have to shop non-secondhand—there are easy ways to ensure that the clothing you’re purchasing is sweatshop-free and free-trade. Resources like the Clean Clothes Campaign and GreenAmerica.org can help you discover clothing options that are more ethically produced, higher quality, and longer lasting, all of which keep clothing out of landfills, and help reduce overconsumption.

2. Switch your cell provider.

Alright, here’s the hot tip y’all have been waiting for. You’re probably wondering how switching your cell provider could possibly have an impact on ethical consumption. The answer to that is: Not all cell providers do. CREDO Mobile, however, has gone out of its way to implement sustainability as a foundation of its business model.

When you switch to CREDO Mobile, you help raise money for progressive nonprofits simply by paying your cell phone bill. Cool, right? Here’s how it works: Each month, CREDO Mobile selects three progressive nonprofits to donate a portion of their revenues profits to—past nonprofits it’s supported include Planned Parenthood, Friends of the Earth, and the National LGBTQ Task Force. Members then get to vote on how that money is distributed between the three chosen nonprofits. Switching to CREDO is an easy way to support progressive causes and policies that are near and dear to many Portlanders, like pro-choice, voting equity, civil rights, economic justice and supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community and more.

And CREDO’s always been this way. Since its inception in 1985, CREDO Mobile has donated over 95 million dollars to groups working for progressive change. You don’t need a new phone either – most people can bring the phone they already have. CREDO also provides excellent cell service plans, with the largest 4G network and most reliable 5G network. So you’ll be doing good while getting good…service.

To learn more, visit https://www.credomobile.com/.

Photo courtesy of the Portland Farmers Market.

3. Purchase sustainably produced food and paper products when you can.



One of the most sustainable ways to fulfill your weekly grocery needs is by hitting up your local farmers market. Similar to Portland’s various clothing pop-ups, there’s a farmers market happening on just about any day of the week—but it’s not always the most convenient way to shop. When you do inevitably have to stop by a grocery store, we suggest searching for retailers that have products that are Fairtrade Certified or Forest Stewardship Council labeled. For sushi lovers searching for sustainable seafood options, one of the all-time best resources is the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Guide—it’s easy, helpful, and you’ll learn a ton.