After months of anticipation, speculation and delays, Portland's first H Mart is finally opening.
The Korean supermarket mecca will hold the grand opening for its 33rd Avenue and Belmont Street location on April 10.
In 2017, H Mart announced it would take over the first floor of the Belmont Dairy building, which formerly housed a Zupan's location. The announcement sparked a great deal of hype, since Portlanders currently have to trek out to Beaverton if they want to stock up on tteok, dashima and bulk kimchi.
Since then, progress has been slow and plagued with false starts. Last summer, the store hung "Opening this Fall" banners in its windows, and a representative for Belmont Dairy confirmed with WW that supermarket chain was on the verge of finalizing its plans for the store. But when fall came around and the store still wasn't open, the "Opening this Fall" banners were replaced with ones that read "Coming Soon."
According to Carter MacNichol, managing director of Belmont Dairy developer Shiels Obletz Johnsen, the "Grand Opening April 10" banners currently in the store's windows are for real this time.
"Believe me, they're motivated to open, so they will," says MacNichol.
In two weeks, H Mart will begin its regular business hours, 8 am-9:30 pm daily. The store will have a 25-seat foodcourt with a noodle bar, extensive grab-and-go options, a seafood counter and a massive produce section.
