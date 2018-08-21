In the essay titled "Crying in H Mart," Zauner, who grew up in Eugene, writes about how the Korean grocery mecca stirs up memories of her mother, who was Korean and recently died of cancer. The essay also mentions plenty of delicious Korean food, like chewy, spicy tteokbokki and and gooey jajangmyeon. It is an essay that will tug on your heart strings and leave you very, very hungry—and serves as an excellent preview for when Portland finally gets its own H Mart this fall.