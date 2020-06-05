Trap Kitchen will be giving out free meals tomorrow, courtesy of Aminé.
The Portland-born, L.A.-based rapper bought out Trap Kitchen for the day so the soul food cart can give out free meals to black Portlanders.
"During the current times 'our' people need as much comfort and unity as possible," reads the announcement. "So Portland Hip-Hop mega-star Amine and viral chef's Trap Kitchen PDX are teaming up to feed 'our' community."
The cart, located at 3137 NE 82nd Ave., will give out meals June 6 beginning at 1 pm while supplies last. Aminé won't be there himself, but Trap Kitchen is matching his funds to feed even more people.
Trap Kitchen originally opened in Compton, Calif., in 2016, earning a celebrity fan base that includes Dave Chappelle and Kendrick Lamar. The restaurant has become famous for its mac 'n' cheese plates, seafood-topped pasta, and fried chicken sandwiches. Its Portland location opened in 2018.
Kee's Loaded Kitchen, WW's 2018 Food Cart of the Year, has also been accepting donations toward meals for black Portlanders, Eater reported earlier this week.
