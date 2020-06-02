It's always a good time to support black-owned businesses.
Black business owners have less access to business capital—including the paycheck protection loans disbursed by the federal government earlier this spring—and restaurants of all kinds, which already operated on razor-thin margins, are struggling to survive due to closures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally, WW compiles a list of black-owned restaurants we recommend checking during Support Black-Owned Restaurants Week in August. But materially supporting black communities is critical all year round—and might even go to help feed a neighbor in need of a good meal.
Here are a few black-owned restaurants that are open for takeout or delivery amid the pandemic. This list is by no means comprehensive—if we've missed something please let us know, and check iloveblackfood.com for more options:
Aberus Restaurant, 438 NE Killingsworth St., has Ethiopian food available for takeout. Call (503) 284-6434.
Akadi, 3601 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., features West African food and is open for takeout and delivery. Call (503) 477-7138 or order through Caviar.
Amalfi's Restaurant, 4703 NE Fremont St., a much-loved Beaumont Italian restaurant and market, is open for takeout and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash or by calling (503) 284-6747.
Bete-Lukas, 2504 Southeast 50th Avenue #D, is offering Ethiopian food for takeout. Call (503) 477-8778.
The Big Elephant Kitchen, a Fijian-Indian restaurant, has relocated from its brick-and-mortar spot on North Williams to a food cart at 3530 SW Multnomah Blvd. Call (503) 933-7300.
Black Star Grill, a cart serving West African fusion at 1927 SW 4th Ave. (503) 930-8963.
Catfish Lane offers fried fish and soul food at the Cartlandia cart pod, and is open for takeout and delivery, 8145 SE 82nd St., (971) 864-7818.
Culture, 2422 SE Hawthorne Blvd., has closed its dining room and nightclub but still offers Mediterranean food for takeout and delivery through Caviar. (503) 477-8365.
Daddy D's Southern Style BBQ, 7204 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA. (360) 892-4418.
Deadstock Coffee, 408 NW Couch St, (971) 220-8727. Pre-quarantine, Deadstock was an Old Town destination. Former Nike designer Ian Williams ran. a gallery and sneaker boutique that also poured a damn fine cup of coffee. You can order beans through the website or get a growler of cold brew and a pastry to-go, along with merch at Deadstock's website.
Dub's St. Johns, at Marie's, 8727 N Lombard St., is serving barbecue, chicken and waffles and other soul food for takeout in St. Johns. (503) 998-8230.
Eleni's Kitchen Ethiopian Cuisine serves at farmer's markets in Beaverton, Milwaukie and OHSU and also sells Ethiopian simmer sauces (as well as gluten-free injera mix and teff flour) through their website.
Epif, 404 NE 28th St., features vegan Latin American and Peruvian food for contactless takeout through its website.
Fat Cupcake, a sweet and savory bakery with locations in Portland (6110 SE 72nd Ave) and Oregon City (19273 Molalla Ave. (503) 775-0731.
Fish Fusion, a food cart selling seafood and fried fish baskets, is open for pickup at 5800 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, (503) 321-5100.
Fuel Cafe, 1452 NE Alberta St., is open for takeout and delivery through PostMates, GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash, (503-335-3835).
Goldie's Texas Style BBQ, 15640 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, is open for takeout. (360) 253-2836.
Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine, 441 N Killingsworth St, (503) 289-1423 goat curry, jerk chicken and oxtail as well as fried plantains and classic rice and peas. You can call in an order for take out, or order delivery through GrubHub, Caviar, or Postmates.
Jamaica House, 8307 N Ivanhoe St, Portland, offers Jamaican takeout to go. (503) 462-9710.
Kee's Loaded Kitchen, 4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., (503) 516-2078, was named WW's 2018 Cart of the Year for its overflowing takeaway containers of collards, ribs, wings and Mac salad, and it's still open for takeout at its MLK Blvd. location, with offerings running $18 to $22 a plate.
Mando's,15710 NE Glisan St., a cart offering burgers and wings. (503) 738-1376.
Oregon Public House, 700 NE Dekum St., Oregon's only nonprofit pub, is offering pub food to go every day. (503) 828-0884.
PoBoyz, 432 SW 3rd Ave., a Cajun and Creole cart, is open for business. (916) 765-5299.
Po'Shines Cafe De La Soul, 8139 N Denver Ave., (503) 978-9000. Offered Cajun-inspired soul food — including chicken and waffles, red beans and rice and hush puppies as well as breakfast enchiladas, Po'Shines is open for takeout and offering free food to seniors on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Take a look at the menu and give them a call.
Reo's Ribs, 4211-4225 NE Sandy Blvd., (503) 310-3600. Reo Varnado's famous and frequently-relocated rib joint reopened at the end of 2018 after being shuttered by a 2017 fire that knocked owner Reo Varnado out of business for more than a year. It's open for takeout and offers delivery through Postmates, Grubhub and Doordash.
Right Bayou Cajun Cuisine is a mobile Cajun stand. Check their Facebook page or call to find out where they'll be next. (503) 890-1571.
Southern Kitchen serves southern food at 3503 N Mississippi Ave. Delivery is also available via Grubhub. (971) 325-8701.
Sweet Street Barbeque, 1505 NE Alberta St, (503) 995-6150.
Try Me Ethiopian Cuisine, 580 NW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, is open for takeout. (503) 661-8078.
Viking Soul Food, 4255 SE Belmont St, Scandinavian-soul fusion food cart, featuring lefse wraps, just reopened for limited takeout and delivery service. (971) 506-5579.
Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine, 3532 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., (503) 432-8066, is open for takeout and delivery.
