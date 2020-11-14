This Tuesday may be your last chance ever to savor Portland's favorite fried chicken.
On Nov. 17, local landmark Reel M Inn will close indefinitely.
The Southeast Division Street tavern made the announcement today on social media, citing Gov. Kate Brown's two-week "freeze" to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
Founded in 1994, Reel M Inn has managed to maintain its old Portland grit. The tiny, graffiti-covered dive bar is best known for its fried chicken and jojos. Widely regarded as Portland's best breaded bird, Reel M Inn's fried chicken is so beloved, patrons readily accept the minimum hour-and-a-half wait time for the chicken to be ready. During the pandemic, Reel M Inn got in on the chicken sandwich game, too.
Reel M Inn did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment. It's unclear if the bar has any plans to reopen post-pandemic.
The tavern almost closed in 2018 when its lease expired and its landlord planned to build a mixed-use building on the site. But Reel M Inn was saved when local restaurateur Chris Briggs bought the bar and decided to leave it as is.
"Every month it seems like you hear about another old place closing, this place and then that place and then that place. It just sucks. Portland is getting a little too fancy," owner Carey Bolton told WW at the time. "Everything on this strip is so fancy and bougie. We're the salt."
Comments