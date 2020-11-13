Gov. Kate Brown today announced that she's imposing a two-week "freeze" on many activities in Oregon because of the sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.
The new restrictions, which go into effect Nov. 18, include limiting bars and restaurants to takeout only; limiting in-home gatherings to six people from no more than two families; limiting grocery and retail stores to 75% of capacity; and limiting attendance at churches to no more than 25 people indoors or 50 people outside.
The restriction on social events in private homes will be in effect on Thanksgiving Day. It's not immediately clear how the state will enforce it.
Brown also wants Oregonians to continue wearing masks when outside their homes and working from home as much as possible.
Her announcement came as the state continued to record record-breaking numbers of cases and hospitals moved to cancel elective procedures because beds are filling with COVID-19 patients.
On Friday morning, OHSU told WW that 90 percent of its intensive care beds are full, a worrying sign for capacity statewide.
Here's the entire list of restrictions Brown announced today:
The Two-Week Freeze measures include:
· Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.
· Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
· Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.
· Closing gyms and fitness organizations.
· Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.
· Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.
· Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.
· Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.
· Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).
· Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.
· Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.
