The Two-Week Freeze measures include:

· Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

· Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

· Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.

· Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

· Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

· Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

· Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

· Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

· Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.