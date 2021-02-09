For fans who fall into this bucket—and any who simply need a good meal while they watch basketball—the Away Game Dinner Series is a dream come true. James and Hardy collaborate to create one entree per away game, which they reveal on their Instagram pages the day before. For $25 per entree, the high-protein NBA dining experience can be yours. Simply DM and Venmo Hardy to hold your spot, and pick up from Capitol Bar on Northeast Broadway an hour ahead of tipoff the next day.