Work, for Grant, means acting as the personal chef to one of the league's elite: Carmelo Anthony. A New Jersey native with an extensive résumé, she linked up with Anthony five years ago, when he played for the New York Knicks, and followed him as struggled to find a home late in his career, bouncing from Oklahoma City to Houston and then, finally, Portland—and from there into the bubble, where she provided home-cooked meals with ingredients imported from Brooklyn and Jamaica, until the Blazers were eliminated in the first round.