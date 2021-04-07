Arcimoto started retail production of FUVs in September 2019, but the stock fell, bumping along near zero through much of 2020, until late last year, when investors went crazy for anything with an electric motor and wheels, and the stock, which traded for less than $2 in early 2020, suddenly jumped to $36.80 on Feb. 4, boosting the value of a company that has made no money to more than $1 billion.